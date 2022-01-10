Taiora QEII pools to close for two weeks

The Taiora QEII pool centre. Photo: RNZ

The pools at the Taiora QEII centre in Christchurch will close for two weeks this month for planned maintenance work.

The QEII Recreation and Sport Centre pools will close from Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 30. Only the pools will be closed, while the rest of the facility - including the gym and group fitness classes - will remain open with staff onsite.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said it will allow for the maintenance of circulation pumps, filters, heating systems and pool tanks.

"We did as much as we could during the level 3 Covid-19 restrictions last year, when the pools were closed to the public and contractors were able to restart working.

"However, we need to finish this final bit so all the maintenance is up-to-date.

"The work is part of the council’s regular, rolling maintenance schedule for its city-wide recreation facilities and we thank the community for their patience when we carry this work out across our network.

"This regular maintenance helps avoid unscheduled shutdowns."

An automatic door between the pool changing rooms and the reception area will also be installed.

Cox said the work was planned during the summer school holidays to minimise the impact on customers, including Swimsmart lessons and group bookings.

Customers will be able to book into school holiday swimming programmes at one of the council’s other facilities - Jellie Park, Pioneer, Graham Condon or Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool.

Summer pools are also located in Lyttelton, Waltham and Templeton, as well as Jellie Park and Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre.

The pools are scheduled to re-open on January 31.