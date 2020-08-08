Tandem helicopter skydiving launches

Photo: Getty Images (file)

Skydiving Kiwis is launching the country's only heli-tandem skydiving today with inaugural jumps onto a Christchurch beach.

It's a partnership with GCH Aviation's Christchurch operation Garden City Helicopters to give Canterbury tourism a new attraction, landing on Sumner Beach.

The launch weekend will raise funds for local charities including the SPCA.

Skydiving Kiwis director Lee Barraclough said he hoped the new attraction would encourage visitors to the region.

"The heli-dive will be a unique tourism experience right here in Christchurch which is exciting and fresh and can be used to circulate resources back to our community, while bringing some serious fun into our city," Barraclough said.

The latest government tourism spending figures for Canterbury show $208 million was spent in the region in June - 85 percent or $177m was from domestic visitors.

The spend figures reached $239m for June 2019.

"The local community has been really supportive since we announced our plans, and we want to make that day a real community celebration where they can meet the crew," he said.

The landing site would be temporarily marked with flags so beach users could continue to enjoy the beach freely and safely, he said.