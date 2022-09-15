Team effort to rescue ducklings stuck in Shirley drain

A group of strangers came together to help get the trapped ducklings out of the drain. Photo: Supplied

Six strangers have been labelled "heroes" after banding together to save a group of ducklings from a Christchurch drain.

A social media post this week showed the rescuers reaching in to extricate the ducklings from the drain in Shirley.

Resident Rebecca Cain was the first on the scene. She was going to show her son the ducks when she noticed the mother was acting weird.

"At first there was four stuck in the drainage, but more fell in when following the mum around,” she told The Star.

About six ducklings needed rescuing. Photo: Supplied

There were about nine or 10 ducklings in total.

Once she noticed the animals were inside the drain, she signalled a driver to stop and help her ring the SPCA as she needed to top up her phone

"She was on hold for ages," Cain said.

Cain then called the Shirley Vet, which told her to call the SPCA.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother. Photo: Supplied

Someone walking past said her neighbour could probably help and went to fetch them.

While she was away, Cain said the SPCA told her they could not help as they did not have a means to lift the grate and it would be best to call Christchurch City Council.

However, the neighbours arrived and managed to lift the grate off before scooping the ducklings into their bucket.

"The ducklings were scattering and scared, but we got them all out," Cain said.

"They ran so fast to their mum and then the mum walked away with them towards Hope St."

If you discover unwell or injured ducklings take them to a local vet. Photo: Supplied

Ducklings being swept into drains is not a new issue for Christchurch.

In another incident, a family of ducks on Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd were rescued from a drain and given back to the mother. But one of them was then unfortunately hit on the road.

SPCA animal ambulance team leader Amber Knipe said it has taken in 55 ducklings since September last year.

Knipe said the SPCA is asked to attend three-to-four duckling jobs a day during duckling season.

If you spot some ducklings trapped in a street drain, they can sometimes be rescued and returned to the mother if she is still around, Knipe said.

Photo: Supplied

The SPCA can assist where it has the availability to do so. It also has arrangements with other local services like Fire and Emergency NZ.

Knipe encouraged members of the public to take unwell or injured ducklings to a vet which does not charge for wildlife.

The vet will be able to assess what steps can be taken to help the ducklings.