Teen pleads not guilty to murdering dog walker

The dog walker was stabbed repeatedly while walking his dog at Bexley Reserve. Photo: NZ Herald

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man as he walked his dog in Christchurch.

Nigel Wilson, 62, was found with multiple stab wounds at Bexley Reserve, on Pages Rd, on November 14. He died eight days later in Christchurch Hospital.

The Herald understands Wilson was walking his dog in Bexley Reserve when he had a brief exchange of words with a motorist about their driving in the reserve. It’s alleged he was then stabbed multiple times.

Three people appeared today in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.

Bailey Messervy, 18, is charged with murdering Wilson.

Two women, a 32-year-old and a 23-year-old, are charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Court documents allege that on November 14, the 32-year-old jointly offended with the other woman as an accessory after the fact to the murder of Wilson in that knowing Messervy to have been a party to murder she assisted the woman by tampering with evidence against Messervy in order to enable him to avoid arrest.

Messervy today pleaded not guilty to murdering Wilson. A three-week trial has been set for August 19, 2024.

The 32-year-old woman who has interim name suppression also pleaded not guilty. She was remanded on bail.

The 23-year-old who also has interim name suppression was remanded on bail without plea.

The defendants will next appear in court on March 10.