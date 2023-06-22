Temporary speed drop due to road conditions

Temporary 60km/h signs had been causing confusion for motorists on Springs Rd. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

The speed limit has been dropped along a section of Springs Rd south of Christchurch for the winter due to poor road conditions.

A 1km section of Springs Rd from the Boundary Rd intersection to the Tancreds Rd intersection is now 60km/h, down from 80km/h.

Selwyn District Council group manager for infrastructure and property Murray Washington said the speed restrictions were introduced after an inspection by district council staff.

“The temporary speed limit on Springs Rd was put in place after our contractor raised the road condition with us as part of their routine maintenance inspections of the road,” said Washington.

“Council has a plan in place to reseal this section of road in springtime when the weather conditions are favourable.”

On June 5, a truck came off Springs Rd and took out a power pole, knocking out power to 150 homes in the area.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Tim Quinlivan said when they arrived at the crash the road surface was very slippery, and he thought that had contributed to it.

Last week signage in the area proved confusing for motorists.

“It starts at one point but in opposite directions. So technically it’s different speeds on each side of the road – no wonder people are missing it,” a person commented on the Lincoln community Facebook page.

“That whole section of the road is so degraded.”

Selwyn Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall had also been made aware of the issue by a ratepayer and was following it up with district council staff. But it appeared to him as if it was a “council cock-up.”

The district council said the signs were supposed to be reminders in the middle of the reduced section, but there were some missing.

There had been a number of complaints about the signage.

Additional signage was added to the area to fix the issue.

“Additional signage has been added at the Tancreds Rd end of the site,” a district council spokesperson said this week.