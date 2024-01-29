Thick smoke billows from Chch industrial fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Five crews were needed to bring a fire which caused a significant amount of thick smoke to billow across a Christchurch suburb under control this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the crews were sent to the industrial fire at a Francella St premises in Bromley about 11.20am on Monday.
The spokesperson said the fire has now been contained and the smoke was subsiding.
There were no reports of injuries.