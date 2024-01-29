Monday, 29 January 2024

Thick smoke billows from Chch industrial fire

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Five crews were needed to bring a fire which caused a significant amount of thick smoke to billow across a Christchurch suburb under control this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the crews were sent to the industrial fire at a Francella St premises in Bromley about 11.20am on Monday.

    The spokesperson said the fire has now been contained and the smoke was subsiding.

    There were no reports of injuries.