Thousands respond to Christchurch council water survey

Photo: Getty Images

A Christchurch City Council-generated survey to gauge residents’ views on proposed Government water reforms has already attracted more than 4000 responses.

The survey is designed to ensure ratepayers and residents can be part of the decision-making process.

Under the proposed Three Waters reforms – encompassing drinking, waste and stormwater networks – the council’s $6.9 billion worth of water assets would be absorbed by a new organisation covering 20 local authorities in the South Island.

Dawn Baxendale.

“The survey only takes five minutes to fill out and you don’t need to be an expert on the Government’s proposed reform,” said city council chief executive Dawn Baxendale.

“We are in the midst of an eight-week period in which we can give the Government feedback and we want our communities to help shape our response.”

Last week the Canterbury Mayoral Forum urged local government minister Nanaia Mahuta to stall the reform process to give councils and communities more time to make informed decisions.

The survey, which launched last week, closes on September 12.