Thousands respond to Christchurch council water survey

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The survey is designed to ensure ratepayers and residents can be part of the decision-making process.
- Canterbury mayors call for Three Waters reforms to pause
- Water reforms amount to theft - Garry Moore
- Too early to make call on water reforms - Dalziel
Under the proposed Three Waters reforms – encompassing drinking, waste and stormwater networks – the council’s $6.9 billion worth of water assets would be absorbed by a new organisation covering 20 local authorities in the South Island.
“We are in the midst of an eight-week period in which we can give the Government feedback and we want our communities to help shape our response.”
Last week the Canterbury Mayoral Forum urged local government minister Nanaia Mahuta to stall the reform process to give councils and communities more time to make informed decisions.
The survey, which launched last week, closes on September 12.