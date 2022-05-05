Three Waters meeting organisers frustrated with MP Sarah Pallett

Labour MP Sarah Pallett’s absence from an Avonhead Community Group meeting has been questioned by Waimairi Ward city councillor Sam MacDonald, who fielded questions. Photo: Supplied

Labour MP Sarah Pallett’s non-appearance at a public forum where residents vented their frustrations over the Government’s controversial Three Waters reform has disappointed organisers.

Sarah Pallett. Photo: Supplied

The Avonhead Community Group wanted Pallett, the representative for Ilam, to hear their concerns in a panel also intended to comprise her predecessor Gerry Brownlee, and Waimairi Ward city councillor Sam MacDonald.

Pallett originally accepted the invitation but when the meeting was rescheduled from February 21 to last Tuesday night, she told organisers she was unable to attend.

The Government’s plans to transfer control of drinking, stormwater and wastewater networks from local authorities to four new public entities across the country remains a contentious issue with the city council ceding $6.9 billion worth of water assets under the reforms.

Housing intensification – where three buildings up to three storeys on a section do not require a resource consent – and the removal of a requirement for new houses to have off street parking were also discussion points for the 280-strong public gallery.

Brownlee also pulled out because he was a close contact of a Covid-19 case, he was replaced by National MP for Selwyn Nicola Grigg.

Avonhead Community Group member Clive Paris was critical of Pallett’s absence.

“Sarah did herself no favours by not fronting up and listening to her constituents. She did not have to agree but listening is a big part of being an MP.”

Sam MacDonald. Photo: Supplied

MacDonald, a member of the right-leaning Independent Citizens faction, said it was disappointing Pallett did not attend, considering members of her staff were observing.

“If it is good enough to send along staff,” he asked, “why couldn’t Sarah attend?”

Pallett said on April 7 she notified organisers she would not be attending because cabinet was still considering recommendations made by a working group examining the Three Waters reform.

She wanted to wait until she had further details from cabinet.

“My intention was to update local residents on the response to feedback from the working group and hear the community’s view on the next step,” she said.

“I was hopeful I would have had information on the next phase before the meeting, however that has not been the case.”

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta actually announced last Friday that cabinet had agreed to the bulk of the working group’s 47 recommendations, with the overhaul planned for completion by July 2024.

Pallett added she had previously met one-on-one with residents and was part of a virtual public meeting on Three Waters held via Zoom in November.

She also hoped to arrange for Mahuta to visit Ilam and meet residents.