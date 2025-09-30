Search for missing teen Marley resumes

Marley was last seen in Opawa on Friday. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch police are resuming the search for a missing teenager, after calling it off a day earlier.

Marley, 17, was last seen in the Opawa suburb in the afternoon of last Friday and his car was later found in Sumner.

He was wearing a light grey coloured Adidas hoodie and low-cut burgundy coloured converse shoes.

Police, Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard Sumner, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and volunteers have been searching for Marley in the Scarborough area and surrounding bays. Boats and drones were used in the search.

The physical search for him was paused on Monday, but police said Search and Rescue were returning to the Scarborough area on Tuesday.

Police were reviewing CCTV and anyone with information was urged to get contact.