Traffic light damaged in collision at busy intersection

Photo: File

A car crashed into a traffic light pole at a busy Christchurch intersection this morning.

The traffic signal at the intersection of Curletts and Main South Rds in Sockburn was damaged after the car hit it about midnight on Thursday.

Police were called to the collision but a spokeswoman said no one was injured.

A Transport For Christchurch spokesperson has asked motorists to be cautious as the intersection as the lights are misaligned and contractors have been called out to fix them.