Traveller wants to talk about soil

When it comes to climate change, many people are concerned with looking up at the scorching sun or thundering rain but do not notice the ground beneath their feet.

That is why one man is travelling the South to share the importance of healthy soil.

Save Soil volunteer Taro Joy, of Christchurch, said he was travelling between cities in his caravan and talking to as many people as he could about soil.

Organic content in soil had gone down across the world, which led to a range of issues such as lower nutritional value in food and irrigation taking longer.

He had only recently arrived in Dunedin, but had spoken to farmers and businesses in Ashburton, Timaru and Oamaru on his way south.

The self-described digital nomad kept a part-time job over the internet which he used to finance his travels.

He did not want to overplan and would simply focus on speaking to as many people as he could.

With schools back from holidays, he hoped to have a chance to speak to some groups of pupils soon.

The journey lined up with the travels of Indian guru Sadhguru, who was travelling across 26 countries in 100 days on a motorcycle.

Mr Joy said that although it was smaller in scale, his journey here was a way of spreading the message within his means.

