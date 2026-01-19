Food Truck Alley will now be held monthly

Food Truck Alley is switching to a monthly model after experiencing lower numbers. Photo: Supplied

Diminishing visitor numbers are behind a Christchurch weekend food market’s decision to go monthly.

Food Truck Alley is held at the Mt Pleasant Community Centre from 4-8pm on Sundays during daylight savings.

It offers cuisines from around the world, with live music in a dog-friendly environment.

The centre has hosted the event over the past four years.

Community centre chair Derek McCullough said its committee had been deliberating the change for the past three months after seeing numbers start to dwindle this season.

He attributed the decline to the competition for food trucks and the current cost of living crisis.

“It has made it less attractive for some people to want to take the family out,” he said.

McCullough said the change

is more financially sustainable for the community centre, as it will avoid paying operational costs every week.

“It's a better deal when we get big crowds, more trucks, more people, it's just generally better for us financially to do it once a month,” he said.

McCullough would not provide attendance numbers. He said the decision to cut back was formed on a general feeling rather than specific figures.

“We just have a feel for how things are going, and that's what we're basing it on,” he said.

Food Truck Alley will now operate monthly, coinciding with its kids day out version.

The event will offer pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and live music.

McCullough said those events consistently attracted the largest turnouts.

There will only be three more Food Truck Alleys – January 18, February 22 and March 22.

McCullough said the centre will decide during the off-season whether to maintain the monthly schedule next summer.