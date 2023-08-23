Tree planting plans opposed in Wigram; further discussion tabled

It is proposed trees between 10-20m be planted at Tautoru Park, which residents argue will block out the sun. PHOTO: BRIAR ALLEN

Residents have opposed urban tree planting plans for parks in the Wigram area.

Residents Jamie Houston, Glenn Smith and Gayle Mander spoke at the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board meeting about how the plans for De Lange Reserve, Marama Park and Tautoru Park would affect their residences.

The plans are a part of the city council’s Urban Forest Plan, which aims to increase canopy coverage while ensuring the right species are planted in appropriate locations.

Houston said he purchased his section on Olsen Way with north-facing views of Tautoru Park as it provides good sun.

“The trees at the suggested height of 10-20m are going to affect those houses across the way, they will suffer the same shadowing effect,” he said.

Smith said putting in the proposed trees at De Lange Reserve will change how people participate in recreational activities, because the reserve is relatively small.

“It’s just changing the life of everybody. Putting up a few trees is fine but up to 20m sounds absolutely ridiculous to me,” he said.

Mandas said her place by De Lange Reserve will be put completely in the shade, and it will have a big impact.

The feedback period for the Urban Forest Plan saw submissions raise concerns about the type of species being used, height and root damage, and space for recreation.

City council arborist Toby Chapman said changes have already been made to the plans.

“In Tautoru Park two proposed trees have been removed, we have reduced the height of some of the trees. The species at Tautoru Park and Marama Park will have natives only. Seven proposed trees have been removed in De Lange Reserve,” he said.

The board unanimously passed the motion to let the Wigram plans lie on the table to allow for further consultation with submitters.

Hornby Ward city councillor Mark Peters said this was to allow further consultation to be carried out while being careful not to increase the workload of city council staff.

The next steps will depend on how quickly the submitters and staff can get together and come to an agreement before these plans can go ahead.

“We want to make sure we get it right the first time and don’t have to revisit it,” Peters said.

-By Briar Allen