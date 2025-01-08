Unsinkable comedy on stage at Botanic Gardens

The Complete Voyage of the RMS Titanic will be on stage at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens Archery Lawn. Photo: Newsline

The Complete Voyage of the RMS Titanic will entertain audiences on Christchurch's outdoor theatre stage this month.

The production will get underway on Thursday night on the idyllic Archery Lawn at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. It will run until January 26 as part of the Anthony Harper Summer Theatre season.

The outdoor show is a playful take on the story of the infamous Titanic cruise ship and James Cameron's 1991 film about the fated voyage starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"The show will include iconic movie moments, surprising conspiracy theories and a banger 90s soundtrack," said Christchurch City Council manager of events and arts Lucy Blackmore.

"With just three actors and a musician, the cast will have their work cut out for them.

"The actors each play a host of characters, from the leading man and lady to the ‘extras’ - some from the film and others dreamt up by the show’s creators," said Blackmore.

The Anthony Harper Summer Theatre festival has been running for more than 30 years, drawing a crowd of about 7000 each season.

"It’s a staple in the summer event calendar and attracts some of the city’s top theatre makers," said Blackmore.

Last year’s show The Odyssey by Dan Bain won two awards - the Adam NZ Play Award and the McNaughton South Island Play Award.

"It’s awesome to be able to bring such high calibre shows to the community year after year.

"We’re lucky to have Lizzie Tollemache and Dan Pengelly at the helm of this year’s show.

"As writers, directors and performers, they bring their vast experience in devising, improvisation, and comedy to deliver a captivating theatre experience."

Audience members can bring a picnic and camping chairs or picnic rugs to sit on.

"Anthony Harper Summer Theatre is a free event, but koha donations will be gratefully accepted by the production’s theatre company, Rollicking Entertainment."

The evening show will start at 7pm and the weekend matinee at 4pm. The full performance schedule can be found here.