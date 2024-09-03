Vandals try to set scout den on fire

Damage inside the North Beach Scout Den. Photo: Supplied / Chris Lynch Media

An east Christchurch scout den has been badly damaged after vandals broke in through the kitchen windows.

Scout leader Alex White told Chris Lynch Media the intruders even tried to set the North Beach Scout Den on Leaver Tce on fire last Tuesday.

“The first thing we noticed was cooking oil all over the floor, along with burnt pieces of paper," White told Chris Lynch Media.

“They tried to torch the place, but obviously failed since cooking oil doesn’t like to burn.”

A glass door leading to a conference room was shattered and a glass coffee table in the same room was also destroyed.

The vandals also smashed historic memorabilia important to the North Beach scout community.

“They even threw bags of insulation onto the ground from an upper level, likely in another attempt to set the place on fire,” White told Chris Lynch Media.

Police have been notified of the break-in and the scout group is seeking the community's support to help restore the facility.