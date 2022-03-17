Vet gives Sparky clean bill of health after carjacking ordeal

Sparky is back in her happy place, romping around the Christchurch red zone after a carjacking and late night raid left her hungry, dehydrated and more than 300km from home.

The border collie huntaway was found in a stolen, badly-damaged ute that was abandoned in the remote Owen River settlement, north of Murchison, on State Highway 6, on Monday.

She was reunited with her grateful owner, builder Lydia Stewart, that evening before they returned to Christchurch.

Stewart’s ute was stolen on Saturday afternoon from her parents driveway in St Martins by an unidentified man, and it was anything but a joy ride for Sparky, who suffered a cut above an eye likely thanks to some erratic driving towards the West Coast.

"The state of the ute gives us an idea of what happened to her and what she would have seen," said Stewart.

"It’s written off, it’s been treated very badly."

The driver, who was still being sought by police, was reported by other motorists for careless driving.

He is also wanted by police for allegedly breaking into a petrol station in Springs Junction on Saturday night.

The alarm was activated and the man fled with a can of energy drink and a packet of chewing gum.

A sledgehammer with Stewart’s name on it was left at the scene. That will be returned but the remaining $40,000 in tools are still missing.

Insurance covers that loss, but retrieving Sparky from the Murchison police station was priceless.

"She almost wagged her tail off she was so excited.

"She was pretty thirsty and hungry, she’d had a bit of an ordeal," Stewart said.

Fortunately, the 2-1/2-year-old was given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian once she returned home.

"She was all good, she’s sweet wee soul, definitely a girls’ best friend,” said Stewart, who thanked concerned members of the public for their support.

"I’m blown away by the amount of people that have called me over the last few days, complete strangers sending me messages of kindness.

"I’ve had offers of tools and vehicles to borrow. It leaves me speechless,” she said.