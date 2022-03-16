Ute damaged, tools gone, but Sparky's safe and sound

Sparky the dog is now back home with her owner. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Sparky the dog survived a torrid two-day trip around parts of the upper South Island in her owner's stolen ute, with only a small cut above the eye to show for the ordeal.

Sparky was found still in the back seat of the now badly damaged ute on Monday afternoon by a West Coast police officer on road patrol.

Yesterday, the slim black border collie/huntaway cross was back home playing in Lydia Stewart's Christchurch backyard, oblivious of the angst and stress the disappearance caused.

Miss Stewart, a builder, was distraught her dog was stolen along with her ute, when a stranger jumped in the driver's seat and drove off on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle had been parked at Miss Stewart's parents’ Christchurch property, where she was helping prune trees.

"We were standing right beside it when he jumped in," she said.

Yesterday morning she said Sparky was doing well, although she seemed a little bit shaken.

"I took her to the vet for a once-over."

While insured, Miss Stewart's Nissan Navara work ute, which was filled with her work tools, took a beating during the carjacking. As did her bank accounts.

"I didn't block all my cards and he has taken all my money.

"He's still on the loose and the transactions are all from Christchurch. I need to ring the police."

Her building tools were not in the ute when it was found, although her named sledgehammer was found at Gas Lewis Pass service station, where it had been used to break into the business on Saturday night.

Prior to that burglary, the ute was caught on CCTV cameras entering Reefton from State Highway 69, passing through the township and heading to Springs Junction.

Miss Stewart has run her building business, Maid of Wood, for three years, and specialises in kitchen and bathroom renovations.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook of Greymouth said inquiries were continuing to identify the man and hold him responsible.

The ute would be forensically examined and police were following strong lines of inquiry, including several sightings of the vehicle during the man's joyride.

- By Helen Murdoch