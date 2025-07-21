Tireless dedication to animal welfare 'nothing short of extraordinary'

Carole Worley with Lavender who was recently adopted. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Carole Worley has devoted 14 years to championing the cause of animals in Christchurch.

The SPCA volunteer driver said they see some sad sights on the job.

"Animals are vulnerable. They've got no one to speak up for them," she says.

"It's unbelievable what some people can do to their animals.

"It just breaks your heart to see the unloved and abused ones."

While that was distressing, it was great to animals recover after treatment and gain their confidence.

"The best part is when you see them adopted and going to a lovely family."

Carole’s tireless dedication to animal welfare earned her the devoted volunteer award at the SPCA's National Volunteer Awards in June.

Said the judges: "Carole’s dedication to SPCA Christchurch is nothing short of extraordinary.

"For longer than most can remember, she has been a rock for both the team and the animals in their care.

"Rain or shine, she faithfully arrives ready to get stuck in and make a difference."

Carole said it was a big surprise to receive the award.

"When you think of all the fabulous volunteers we have at the centre and all over, it was nice to be recognised."

The self-confessed dog lover drives and does a wide range of other tasks for the SPCA.

"There's always something to do, even if it's pulling weeds in the garden."

Her husband Leon passed away four years ago.

She said since then the staff and volunteers at the SPCA have become her second family.

"I really enjoy their company."

Carole does not have her own pet at home as she likes to travel but she does foster dogs.

The SPCA has more than 300 animals in its care across Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

She has provided a temporary home to about 20 dogs since she started volunteering for the SPCA when she retired.

"It takes strong will-power not to adopt them myself."

Carole was a blind/low vision guide dog puppy raiser for more than a year.

She enjoys working with dogs and wanted to do something outdoors with a bit of variety so she approached the SPCA.

Carole was recruited into the dog squad at the time, which meant walking them and training puppies.

Photo: Supplied

After turning her hand to driving, her duties now include picking up and dropping off the animals, collecting supplies, taking samples to labs, and picking up SPCA collection boxes.

"My favourite job is taking dogs out to a Rolleston dog swim spa once a week, which is great for dogs rehabilitating after injuries and burning off energy.”

The best part of volunteering was seeing dogs adopted into a "lovely family".

"I'll keep volunteering until I can't drive anymore, and as long as my health allows me."