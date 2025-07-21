Woman caught drink driving on school run

A woman picking her children up from school was caught nearly four times the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Police stopped the 47-year-old woman in South Rd, South Dunedin at 3.20pm on Friday after she had collected one of her children, and was on the way to get her second from another school, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

She came to the attention of officers while driving at 47kmh in a 30kmh zone near a school during pick up hours.

When she was stopped, she underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 994mcg — almost four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, had her licence suspended for 28 days and was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court on August 8.

*Police previously stated that the woman involved was car-pooling and had multiple children in the vehicle when stopped. They have since clarified that only one child, her own, was in the vehicle at the time.