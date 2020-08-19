Vintage car enthusiasts first to try out new motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Now decades later, the Grimseys Rd residents have been closely following progress on the Christchurch Northern Corridor from their homes in the last few months.
So when they asked CNC Alliance if they could be the first drivers on the Prestons Rd bridge – taking their 80-year-old vintage cars for a spin – the team was happy to oblige.
Said Porter: ‘‘I receive daily updates on the bridgework from my wife Dorothy who can see the workers on the road from upstairs. We both enjoy seeing it all come together and we can’t wait to be using the motorway to go north.”
Shaskey, who worked at the Belfast Freezing Works for years, said it was always an easy commute to work.
Both neighbours have been following the construction work with great interest.
“The new Prestons Rd bridge is right around the corner and I could see the crews were getting ready for sealing work. So I just walked into the CNC Alliance office at Winters Rd to ask them if Jack and I could be the first to drive over the bridge in style,” said Porter.
“The team liked the idea, so they opened their construction fences before opening to allow us to drive over the bridge and have a view from the bridge onto the new motorway alignment and our houses next to it; great day,” Shaskey added.
The new bridge provides two footpaths and a shoulder that can be used by cyclists.
The local residents on either side of the motorway alignment will have extended driveways or a new access way to and from their houses.
Westbound traffic will need to continue to take the diversion while the CNC Alliance team is working on the reconstruction of the existing road for the next few weeks.
By late August, two-way traffic will be on the new Prestons Rd bridge and also on the new Radcliffe Rd bridge.