Vintage car enthusiasts first to try out new motorway

Grimseys Rd residents Dorothy and Jack Porter (left) with Graeme and Kay Shaskey, who were the first to drive over the Prestons Rd bridge. Photo: Supplied

Neighbours Graeme Shaskey and Jack Porter always knew a motorway would be built near their homes one day when they moved to Redwood more than 40 years ago.

Now decades later, the Grimseys Rd residents have been closely following progress on the Christchurch Northern Corridor from their homes in the last few months.

So when they asked CNC Alliance if they could be the first drivers on the Prestons Rd bridge – taking their 80-year-old vintage cars for a spin – the team was happy to oblige.

Said Porter: ‘‘I receive daily updates on the bridgework from my wife Dorothy who can see the workers on the road from upstairs. We both enjoy seeing it all come together and we can’t wait to be using the motorway to go north.”

Shaskey, who worked at the Belfast Freezing Works for years, said it was always an easy commute to work.

The vintage car enthusiasts have been closely following progress on the Christchurch Northern Motorway. Photo: Supplied

Porter, born in Canada, loves the Redwood area and the space on his land to have a decent garage for his hobby of repairing and driving vintage cars.

Both neighbours have been following the construction work with great interest.

“The new Prestons Rd bridge is right around the corner and I could see the crews were getting ready for sealing work. So I just walked into the CNC Alliance office at Winters Rd to ask them if Jack and I could be the first to drive over the bridge in style,” said Porter.

“The team liked the idea, so they opened their construction fences before opening to allow us to drive over the bridge and have a view from the bridge onto the new motorway alignment and our houses next to it; great day,” Shaskey added.

Photo: Supplied

Eastbound, one-way traffic was allowed onto the Prestons Rd bridge earlier this month.

The new bridge provides two footpaths and a shoulder that can be used by cyclists.

The local residents on either side of the motorway alignment will have extended driveways or a new access way to and from their houses.

Westbound traffic will need to continue to take the diversion while the CNC Alliance team is working on the reconstruction of the existing road for the next few weeks.

By late August, two-way traffic will be on the new Prestons Rd bridge and also on the new Radcliffe Rd bridge.