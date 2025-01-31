Violinist about to hit another high note

Hayley Jiang. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch violinist Hayley Jiang is preparing for the next high note of her musical journey.

The talented 15-year-old from Hornby will perform a violin solo at Mitre10 Sparks, accompanied by concert headliners the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

The free concert on Saturday, February 8, is expected to attract up to 20,000. It will be the biggest audience she has ever performed for.

“I am looking forward to the energy of the audience, and the feeling of being up there on stage,” Hayley says.

“I will be playing Vivaldi’s Spring Movement 1 from Four Seasons. I love how it’s so iconic, and how so many musicians I look up to have played it.”

Hayley attends Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, and has been playing the violin since she was six.

At 13, she was selected for a CSO youth ensemble programme, Virtuosi, and for the New Zealand Secondary Schools’ Symphony Orchestra.

Last year, she was again accepted into the NZSSSO programme and added the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra National Youth Orchestra to her list of accomplishments.

Hayley’s musical dream is to perform on world-class stages and with professional orchestras overseas.

“What I love most about playing the violin is when I pick up my instrument, it feels like I’m in my own world, where everything is flowing out of my body and soul.”