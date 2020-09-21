Monday, 21 September 2020

Waimakariri Bridge northbound lanes reseal starts

    Work to reseal the northbound lanes of the Waimakariri Bridge will start on Wednesday.

    A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said traffic will be moved over to the middle lanes of the bridge and a 60km/h temporary speed limit will be put in place during the work.

    "Road users should expect some delays, especially during the afternoon peak travel.

    "It is expected that this work will take two weeks to complete."

    The work is part of the final stages of the Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway project.

     

