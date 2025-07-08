Water rescue team called after car found in Avon River

Fire crews and a specialist swift water rescue team were called after a car was found submerged in Christchurch’s Avon River last night.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the car was located in the river near Pages Rd, New Brighton, after a member of the public reported it about 7.10pm.

There were fears someone may have been in the vehicle so a specialist swift water rescue team, along with crews from the Anzac and Christchurch City fire stations, were called to the scene.

No one was found in the car or in the river, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Emergency services remained at the scene until 1.39am.

Earlier last night police told the Herald they were notified a vehicle appeared to go off the road into the river near the intersection of Pratt St and New Brighton Rd.