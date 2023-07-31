Water search for Yanfei Bao suspended

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Searches of Ellesmere Lake and the Halswell River for 44-year-old Bao were paused on Saturday due to high water levels.
"Conditions on the Halswell River and Ellesmere Lake remain unfavourable for searching this morning, however this will be continually reassessed, with searches in the area most likely able to resume on Wednesday," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said in a statement today.
"Other inquiries continue to be carried out as police continue to receive information about Ms Bao's disappearance.
"Police have received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case and will continue to assess and act on information received."
On Friday, police said they had made significant findings at a property in the suburb of Hornby property where Bao was last seen.
They are still appealing for information on any sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on Thursday, July 20.