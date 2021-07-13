Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Wet weather set to put a dampener on school holidays

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The rest of the first week of the school holidays is set to be a wet and windy. Photo: File
    The rest of the first week of the school holidays is set to be a wet and windy. Photo: File
    Bring out the brollies and dust off the board games - as the rest of the first week of the school holidays is set to be wet and windy for most of the country.

    But first rug up tonight for another chilly and frosty start tomorrow in Christchurch.

    Places dropping to negative figures will include inland parts of the South Island, such as Canterbury, Otago and Southern Lakes, as well as popular North Island holiday spots like Taupo, which will drop to a minimum -3 deg C, and -1 deg C in Rotorua.

    The temperatures will then warm up as the day progresses before the wind and rain hits the South Island in the afternoon and the North Island on Thursday.

    MetService shift meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said from tomorrow rain will fall over the southern and western parts of the South Island before moving up the country and landing in the North Island on Thursday and Friday.

    The seven-day forecast for Christchurch. Image: Metservice
    The seven-day forecast for Christchurch. Image: Metservice
    She said the only places that could be spared from rain are the eastern parts of the North Island.

    Strong winds are also set to batter the central parts of the North Island, picking up Friday and Saturday with the possibility of severe gale winds in exposed places.

    Makgabutlane said if people were thinking about what to do with the kids for the school holidays it would be wise to do indoor activities.

    "So far, it's definitely looking like an indoor week."

    However, after tomorrow morning's cold snap, the temperatures for most of the country, especially the North Island, are set to warm up and hit double digits with places like Wellington moving from 10 deg C to about 15 deg C.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter