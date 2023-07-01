What's happening in Christchurch

Photo supplied.

Kick off the school holidays with a range of free or low cost events.

KidsFest

Get hyped! The winter school holidays are here, which means KidsFest is back. There are hundreds of exciting and interactive activities to choose from, including robots, books, costumes, painting, puzzles, markets and more.

KidsFest is underway and will run until 16 July. There’s heaps of free events on offer at various locations around Christchurch, and some do have a charge. Tickets are on sale now for you to find your next adventure these winter school holidays..

Share Kai and Kōrero at Kohinga – St Albans Community Centre

Head to the St Albans Community Centre at 10am tomorrow for the first of the cosy winter brunch series. Connect with others over tasty food and share in the traditional cuisines of communities that call Ōtautahi home.

In Common and Mahia te Aroha are excited to be partnering with Kohinga – St Albans Community Centre to bring you a series of cosy winter brunches on Saturday mornings in July. Tomorrow morning, first in the series, is the Nepali Share Kai group. Vegan, gluten-free and halal meat options will be available. Prices range from $5 to $12 and the event is cash only.

Duckewe & Friends Art Exhibition

This evening is the opening night for the Duckewe & Friends Art Exhibition – a celebration of working together under the broader themes of skateboarding, fashion and street culture. The gallery comprises of works for sale and works on loan, an interactive art wall and something different from Duckewe.

The exhibition is open daily until Sunday 9 July. The free exhibition will be available at the Life in Vacant Spaces Incubator, 110 Cashel Street.