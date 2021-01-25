Wheels to Wings: Plans for major new cycleway revealed

Image: Newsline / CCC

A major new cycleway that will provide a safe route through Papanui, Bishopdale, Harewood and the airport area will also bring benefits for other road users, says Christchurch City Council.

The council has released its design plans for the Wheels to Wings – Papanui ki Waiwhetū cycleway, which will form part of the network of 13 major cycleways across Christchurch.

Included in the cycleway plans are a number of intersection upgrades and roading layout changes that should improve safety for everyone, says council head of transport Richard Osborne.

"On Harewood Rd, for example, we are proposing to reduce the four-lane section of the road to two lanes to make space for the cycleway while retaining on-street parking.

"This will encourage lower speeds and make the road safer for turning drivers and pedestrians to cross.

"We will be installing traffic lights at the Harewood, Gardiners and Breens intersection and partially signalising the Bishopdale roundabout.

"Traffic lights are planned for the Harewood Road and Woolridge Road intersection, and the Greers Road and Harewood Road intersection will also be upgraded," Osborne said.

The Wheels to Wings map. Image: Newsline / CCC

Turning Wilmot Street at Harewood Rd into a cul-de-sac.

Making Sails Street exit only onto Harewood Rd.

Making Chapel Street entry only from Harewood Rd.

Installing a new signalised crossing outside Harewood Primary School and extending the school speed zone.

Other proposed roading layout changes include:

"We have tried to minimise the removal of on-street parking, however, the competing demands for road space means that some on-street parking will be removed along the route," Osborne said.

"In those areas where there is high parking demand we are proposing to put in time-restricted parking to help ensure that convenient parking is available for people."

Twenty-one trees will also need to be removed along the route of the cycleway, but the council is proposing to plant a total of 56 new trees. It is also proposing to upgrade the street lighting along the route to make the cycleway safer and more comfortable to user after dark.

“Our monitoring of cycling numbers across the city show that more people are opting to travel by bike so we are keen to get the Wheels to Wings cycleway route finalised and construction under way so that we extend our cycleway network and link up more parts of the city," Osborne said.

Public feedback is being sought on the plans for the Wheels to Wings – Papanui ki Waiwhetū cycleway. You can provide your feedback on the route here between now and February 22.

The council will consider the submissions and finalise the route later this year, with construction due to start in the middle of the year.

The Harewood, Gardiners, Breens Rds intersection changes. Image: Newsline / CCC

It will provide a connection for local cycling trips in the Harewood, Bishopdale, and Papanui to destinations including schools, shops, businesses and recreational facilities.

It will also connect to cycling facilities further afield.

At its western end, the cycleway will connect with the Johns Rd cycle and pedestrian underpass, linking through to the commercial areas surrounding the airport, and to McLeans Island Rd via the Johns Rd shared path. This will be a good connection route for the roughly 7000 people who work in the airport area.

At its eastern end, Wheels to Wings - Papanui ki Waiwhetū connects directly to the Northern Line cycleway and the planned Nor’West Arc cycleway.

Find out more about the city's cycleways here. Public meetings to discuss the plans will take place on:

Wednesday, February 3

Anytime between 5pm to 7pm

Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Community Centre, 13 Bishopdale Court

Tuesday, February 9

Anytime between 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Community Centre, 13 Bishopdale Court

Tuesday, February 16

Anytime between 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Charles Upham Room, Papanui RSA, 55 Bellvue Ave

The Wheels to Wings – Papanui ki Waiwhetū route can be divided into the following six sections:

Whitchurch Place, Waimakariri Road, and Harewood Road up to Nunweek Boulevard Widening of the existing shared paths and construction of a two-way separated cycleway between Kilmuir Lane and Nunweek Boulevard, along with improved road crossings and intersections. Harewood Road from Nunweek Boulevard to the Bishopdale Roundabout One-way separated cycleways on each side of the road. This will require the removal of one traffic lane in each direction along the four-lane section of Harewood Road and the removal of some on- street parking. Bishopdale Roundabout New traffic signals at the east and west ends of the Bishopdale Roundabout will provide crossings for people cycling and walking through the roundabout and across Harewood Road, as well as controlling vehicles coming into the roundabout from Harewood Road. Harewood Road from the Bishopdale Roundabout to Greers Road A two-way separated cycleway is proposed on the northern side of Harewood Road. This will require the removal of adjacent on- street parking and one traffic lane. Additional on-street parking will be provided on the southern side of the central median. Harewood Road from Greers Road to Matsons Avenue A two-way separated cycleway is proposed on the northern side of Harewood Road, removing the adjacent on-street parking. Some restrictions to vehicle access at side roads are proposed. Harewood Road from Matsons Avenue to Northern Line One-way separated cycleways are proposed on each side of Harewood Road. This will result in the removal of on-street parking on both sides of the road.

The Wilmot St cul-de-sac at Harewood Rd. Image: Newsline / CCC

Sails St, Harewood Rd intersection exit only. Image: Newsline / CCC

The Chapel St intersection with Harewood Rd. Image: Newsline / CCC