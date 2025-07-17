Wolfbrook on the hunt for properties in district

Wolfbrook Residential is looking to purchase properties to subdivide and build smaller standalone dwellings. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A major Christchurch property company is targeting Selwyn as a prime location for standalone homes on smaller sections.

Wolfbrook Residential has been doing letter drops in Prebbleton, asking people whether they are considering selling their home or land. The company is also actively assessing Lincoln and West Melton.

Homeowners on large sections ideal for subdivision appear to be part of the company’s plans.

It comes as more intensive housing is being consented in the district with multi-dwelling consents making up just under half of 122 consents issued in May.

Guy Randall.

Wolfbrook is a key player in the Christchurch two-storey townhouse market.

In Selwyn it is looking at standalone homes on smaller sections, chief executive Guy Randall said.

He thinks there will be good demand.

“If suitable land is secured, Wolfbrook would look to deliver high-quality, architecturally designed standalone homes that reflect the needs of the local market,” he said.

“These areas (Prebbleton, Lincoln and West Melton) continue to attract families and professionals due to their lifestyle appeal, and improved connectivity to Christchurch.”

In terms of its immediate focus, Prebbleton, Randall said the company is primarily interested in larger residential sections or under-utilised landholdings within the existing township boundary, but is open to anything.

Among those who got a letter from Wolfbrook was Prebbleton Community Association chair Jane Elms.

Elms was surprised given that her home was only two years old.

She said she had heard from people who did not want Prebbleton to lose its small community feel.

“I think people have a desire for it to stay like it is now and not to have everything subdivided up.”

An example of a Wolfbrook home in Halswell. Photo: Supplied

Prebbleton, Rolleston and Lincoln were rezoned in 2023 to allow medium-density homes as part of changes introduced by the previous Government to stop urban sprawl.

As Selwyn grows, urban sprawl has become a concern with residents wanting greenbelts between towns protected, but the council is powerless to stop it under planning current rules set by the Government.

Since medium density has been allowed, there have been a handful of two-storey apartments built in Selwyn. But what has become more common is multiple dwellings with small sections on a site.

In Prebbleton, DP Homes has already moved into that market.

An example is a 1000sq m site in Charles St, where it plans to build four homes.

Owner Craig Douglas said smaller homes would provide more affordable housing options in the district.

“We do understand people’s concerns about having multi-unit developments in and around these big lifestyle properties. But this is something we have to get used to living beside now,” he said.