Woman charged after children found alone in smoke-filled house

A woman has been charged after two young children were found home alone in a Christchurch house filled with smoke on Tuesday night.

Neighbours called emergency services after they heard the smoke alarm at the Eureka St property in Aranui about 10pm.

When the house was searched, two young children who had been left alone at the property were found.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the children were unharmed.

“Fortunately, they were rescued from the address before a fire started,” Todd said.

"Police would like to thank the neighbours to the property who called for help and prevented a tragic outcome.

"Yesterday morning a 35-year-old was taken into custody on two charges of ill-treatment of a child, resisting police, and possession of a cannabis plant."

The woman is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on July 31.

Police said as the case is before the court they are unable to comment further.