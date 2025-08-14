Woman dead, man critically injured after police shooting at Kainga Ora property

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to a house in Clyde Rd, Bryndwr, about 11pm on Wednesday after receiving a report about a man armed with a knife and threatening his partner.
Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said officers shot the man, critically injuring him, as they believed the woman was facing imminent serious harm.
The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police, he said.
He said immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but she died shortly afterwards.
The injured man was still in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday morning.
"We have spoken to next of kin, and our thoughts are with the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time," Hill said.
Kainga Ora confirmed the fatal shooting was at one of its properties.
Kainga Ora regional director, Liz Krause, said it will be reaching out to nearby tenants to see if they need more support over the coming days.
The shooting will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority which was standard practice after incidents like this, Hill said.
An RNZ reporter on the scene said two police cars were parked at the cordon on Thursday morning.
- Reporting Adam Burns, RNZ, and Allied Media