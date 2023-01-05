Woolston booze ban not working, police response criticised

There is concern a trial alcohol ban to stop issues in Woolston, as pictured in this photo taken last year, is not working. Photo: Supplied

A suburban liquor ban that could end up being extended across Christchurch appears to have failed just three weeks after it started.

Christchurch city councillors voted unanimously in mid-December to implement the six-month trial ban in Woolston Village, stopping possession and consumption of alcohol in public spaces.

It came after ongoing complaints from residents and businesses tired of continual problems.

The trial ban was backed by police, the city council alcohol licensing team and the medical officer of health.

But just three weeks into the trial, residents and a business say police are not enforcing the ban.

Liquorland Woolston store manager Evan Baker said he and his colleagues phoned the police nine times last week and sent an additional email via the 105 police service.

"We’re doing the right thing, trying to call all the time just to be told that they will send somebody if they can," he said.

Evan Baker.

"I’ll tell you what, 9 out of 10 times they are not coming.

"Local representatives and police said they were all for it (the ban), and yet whenever you make a phone call or anything about it, no one actually cares. No one turns up.”

Baker said police did patrol and move beggars initially after a public meeting with residents in November, which aimed to address anti-social behaviour in the area.

"Initially, the police would get out of their cars and walk around the car park, which I think had a really great effect.

"But they only did that for a couple of weeks.

"Once it appeared that things have calmed down a little bit, they just sit in their car and drive through the area."

Residents posted on a social media community group about an intoxicated individual, who they say was abusing and following women in the area.

Once the trial ban ends in June, city council staff will assess its effectiveness and recommend whether it should be made permanent in Woolston. Photo: Supplied

When asked by The Star yesterday, police would not say how many times they had responded to complaints about breaches of the liquor ban and what action had been taken.

Police said The Star would need to request the data under the Official Information Act, which gives the police up to 20 working days to respond.

But while they would not provide the data yesterday, Inspector Kelly Larsen said a typical example of how they responded was to provide advice to the person breaching the ban and disposing of that person’s alcohol.

Once the trial ban ends in June, city council staff will assess the effectiveness of it and recommend whether it should be permanent in Woolston.

When it was voted on in mid-December, city councillor Aaron Keown suggested it could also go city-wide.

The decision for the ban in Woolston came a week after the city council decided to gather information and resources needed to develop a local alcohol policy.

