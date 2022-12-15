Booze ban for Woolston

Woolston Village will now be under a 24-hour a day alcohol ban for the next six months. Photo: CCC

An alcohol ban has been implemented in Woolston Village to reduce alcohol-related harm and improve safety.

From yesterday, the possession and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in the village’s public spaces for six months.

City councillors voted unanimously yesterday to implement the ban.

It applies to all streets off Ferry Rd, including nearby Radley Park, both sides of Hargood St, Glenroy St, St Johns St, Ferry Rd, Rutherford St, the Heathcote River running along Radley St, Cumnor Tce, Riley Cres, Laura Kent Park walkway, and back to Hargood St.

After six months, Christchurch City Council staff will assess the effectiveness of the temporary ban and recommend whether it should be made permanent.

The staff report noted photographic evidence of anti-social behaviour and community views on the ban were taken into consideration.

A petition calling for an alcohol ban was signed by 173 residents. Photo: Supplied

The city council received 92 submissions on the ban, of which 81 were in favour of it.

Police, the city council alcohol licensing team and the medical officer of health supported the trial.

Police cited mental health issues, drugs and alcohol as the likely cause of increasing issues with beggars in Woolston.

Police will make regular patrols to enforce the ban.