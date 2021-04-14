Work starts on Christchurch City Mission's $10m redevelopment

An artist's impression of the new city mission facilities. Image: Christchurch City Mission

Construction is set to start this week on Christchurch City Mission's $10 million redevelopment of its Hereford St home.

Matthew Mark.

The site was blessed by Bishop Richard Wallace of Te Waipounamu earlier this week.

City Missioner Matthew Mark was excited by the potential the new complex will have to "change lives".

"Homelessness, food insecurity, addiction, mental health and isolation are major social barriers to an ability to live successfully in our community," he said.

"This is our response. We are creating what will be a purposeful and transformative space in the heart of our city."

Over the next two years, Mark said the mission will build a "forward thinking, integrated complex that evolves and enhances the services we already offer".

Currently the site houses some old buildings which are used as housing flats, a small hole-in-the wall café, and the Hereford Street Op Shop.

An artist's impression of the planned new facility. Image: Christchurch City Mission

Mark said these structures will be cleared completely and three new buildings hosting multiple services will emerge over two stages.

The new building will include a 15-bed transitional housing facility, café social enterprise, catering business social enterprise, new Op Shop and warehouse, new self-serve "mana-enhancing" Foodbank and offices for the mission's seven social workers,

"Our emergency accommodation, day programmes, learning hub, residential detox, addiction and mental health services will continue on the eastern side of the campus at 276 Hereford Street," Mark said.

"The redevelopment helps us expand our help beyond the immediate crisis work we will always do and give our clients new skills to be successful in finding permanent housing and find work.

The site blessing by Bishop Richard Wallace of Te Waipounamu. Photo: Christchurch City Mission

"Our fully supported, new three-storey transitional housing facility will fill a missing and important intermediate step in moving someone from our emergency accommodation to successful permanent housing.

"The social enterprises allow us to offer important real-life work experience opportunities for our clients.

"Our self-serve social supermarket Foodbank will give clients more choice and dignity and will also have an educational aspect in helping them understand good food choices for better health."