Workplace fatality in Hornby

Emergency crews at an engineering building in Hornby. Photo: NZ Herald

Emergency services rushed to an industrial building in western Christchurch this afternoon after a serious workplace incident.

Police confirmed they responded to the site on Yukon Pl in Hornby after reports a person was injured at the scene.

They were notified of an incident at 12.35pm.

A Herald photographer captured multiple emergency service vehicles parked at an engineering building.

Four St John vehicles and a fire engine were at the scene of the incident, which appeared to have occurred outside.

At least two paramedics could be seen, alongside Fire and Emergency staff, giving CPR to a person lying on the ground.

However, the first responders have since stopped and could be seen putting a blanket over the person.

A spokesperson for St John told the Herald that despite attending the job, they were not required to transport any patients.