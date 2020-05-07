Young daughter flees as dairy owner gets bashed

A dairy owner has spoken over how his young daughter fled as robbers wearing surgical masks and gloves bashed him.

The man was hit over the head with a hammer during the robbery at his Riccarton Rd diary about 6.30pm on Monday.

“Three people came. One of them, he attacked me. They took cash and cigarettes. This is very bad because my daughter was here,” the dairy owner, who wants to remain anonymous, told The Star yesterday.

He is now back at work recovering from a head wound and says his daughter was very scared. She ran to a room at the back of the dairy and hid, waiting for the attack to end.

“It’s really hard. I’m scared and I close my shop at night now.”

He is now thinking about putting protective metal bars around the counter.

Being assaulted and robbed came at an already difficult trading time because of Covid restrictions.

Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet said at least two of the three men were wearing surgical masks and gloves during the robbery.

Investigations into finding the robbers were ongoing, he said.

“It’s disappointing that robberies like this happen at any time but it’s even made worse obviously for the dairy owner given the current struggle they have during the Covid lockdown,” said Detective Sergeant Greenstreet