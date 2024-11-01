Youth arrested, vehicle impounded after 'anti-social' driving

A young motorist has been arrested in Christchurch after members of the public reported their anti-social driving to police.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the incident on Barrington St about 12.30pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson said "multiple police patrols" attended.

“One vehicle was impounded by police and the driver will be dealt with by Youth Services,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

“Christchurch police would like to thank all members of the public who assisted and reported this anti-social behaviour.”