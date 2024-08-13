Youths arrested after fleeing crash scene

Four young people have been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving three vehicles on Sparks Rd near Lyttelton St about 10.40am, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Four young people fled the crash scene before being taken into custody.

"Four youths have been located and arrested after they fled on foot from the scene of the crash,” a police spokesperson told the Herald.

They would be referred to Youth Aid.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition after the crash.