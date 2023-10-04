$13.5m bridge over Clarence River a step closer

The remains of the Glen Alton bridge on the Waiau Toa Clarence River. Photo: Supplied by Kaikōura District Council

Progress is being made on a proposed Clarence River bridge, seven years after the original bridge was destroyed in the Kaikōura earthquake.

The proposed $13.5 million bridge will replace the Glen Alton bridge, north of Kaikōura.

Clarence Valley residents are currently at risk of being cut off after heavy rain.

Tenders for the design and construction of the Waiau Toa / Clarence bridge closed with the Kaikōura District Council in September.

Council operations senior manager Dave Clibbery said the preferred contractor to build the new bridge should be announced in early October.

The project is eligible for a 95 percent subsidy from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, which has a sunset clause of late 2025.

The lack of a bridge has created frustration for property owners in the Clarence Valley who relied on the Glen Alton bridge.

For now access is via Waipapa Road, Wharekiri Stream and a paper road, which has been enhanced since the earthquakes.

But the Wharekiri Stream is prone to flooding in heavy rain events and can be impassable for up to 10 days, leaving residents isolated.

The project is still subject to a resource consent from Environment Canterbury.

Environment Canterbury consents planning manager Aurora Grant said the council had approved a limited notification to five parties.

The two immediate neighbours, upstream and downstream of the proposed bridge, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, the New Zealand Fish and Game Council and the Department of Conservation will be able to make submissions by October 26.

It is expected a decision on the resource consent will be made in November.

