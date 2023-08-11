30km/h speed limits may catch out motorists

Photo: ODT file image

The rollout of 30km/h school speed zones is complete, but one Ashburton district councillor hopes there isn’t a rise in speed infringements as a result.

There has been some frustration with the introduction of the reduced speed zones around schools. Ashburton district councillor Richard Wilson is concerned about a potential increase in motorists being fined for exceeding the limit.

Wilson is worried because the permanent speed variation was implemented before the council could roll out variable speed signs to all schools, it could catch motorists out.

"Someone caught doing 42km/h at 10pm past a school is not the spirit of why we are going to 30km/h," Wilson said.

The speed limit is now legally 30km/h and motorists needed to adapt to the change, district council chief executive Hamish Riach said.

The speed zones were introduced to increase safety around schools.

District council data from last year showed the median speed on urban streets across Ashburton was about 35km/h.

The limits will be reviewed in future, with a view to potentially adding variable signs to the urban zones. But variable speed signs cost about $10,000 each, district council road manager Mark Chamberlain said.

The delayed urban rollout of signs was down to a lack of aluminum poles, Chamberlain said.

The signs are now all in place at urban schools and at Longbeach School, Lagmhor School, Carew Peel Forest School, and Wakanui School.

The only two sites yet to have the 30km/h zones implemented are under the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's jurisdiction. They are planned for the front of the three Methven schools and Ashburton Borough on SH77.

By Jonathan Leask

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air