Amberley assault was 'very distressing' - mayor

An employee of Big Bites Pizza Amberley on Carters Rd was assaulted last Friday. Photo: John Cosgrove / North Canterbury News

The Amberley community is in shock after the "very distressing" assault of a pizza shop worker, says Hurunui Mayor Marie Black.

Black was responding after an employee at Big Bites Pizza on Carters Road, Amberley, was attacked by three men wielding baseball bats, while putting the rubbish out at the end of his shift.

‘‘It is very distressing. It doesn’t sit nicely with the values we have in our district around being a welcoming community,’’ she said.

‘‘I am pretty saddened by it all. It is a very sad day when we get that sort of thing happening in our community.’’

Marie Black.

Black said she had been in contact with the store manager and was relieved to hear the employee was OK.

‘‘We know he’s well, but it doesn’t take away the anxiety which comes from this type of incident.’’

According to a social media post by the store, the employee had only arrived in New Zealand from India four months ago.

His wife and 6-year-old son were back in India and relying on money being sent back, the post said.

Black said it was a reminder for people to be more vigilant ‘‘for these types of behaviours’’.

‘‘We need to make sure that we continue to work hard to be a welcoming community and to support those who are positive contributors to our communities.’’

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper called on anyone with helpful information to contact police on 105 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

He said police were conducting extensive inquiries, including viewing CCTV footage.

Despite a recent spike in crime, North Canterbury remained one of the safest communities in New Zealand, Mr Cooper said.

‘‘Yes, we have seen a boom in retail crime and on the news we see crimes happening in Auckland and Christchurch, but we haven’t really seen a lot of it out here.’’

But he said the growing population and improved transport access were contributing to a changing environment in the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts.

‘‘We encourage visitors to come out here and we’ve seen increased traffic from Christchurch, with people coming out and spending money with our local businesses.

‘‘But it cuts both ways and so you also attract criminal elements.’’

While crime rates have not increased in the region, Mr Cooper reminded residents to lock their cars, and to ensure valuables and work tools were locked away securely.

Anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour should contact police by either calling 111 in an emergency, or 105 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.