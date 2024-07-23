Ashburton rugby referee allegedly assaulted

Tensions were high during the game before punches were thrown, a spectator says. File photo: ODT

Police and rugby officials in Mid Canterbury are investigating an alleged assault of a referee at a senior club game in Ashburton on Saturday afternoon.

A club coach allegedly stormed onto the field and struck the referee before assaulting players who tried to intervene, during the dying moments of the senior B semifinal between Hampstead and Celtic, according to local media.

The Mid Canterbury Rugby Union's (MCRU) chief executive Tanya Dearns told RNZ a judicial review into the alleged attack was underway and she could not comment further.

"There's obviously no place for any violence in our game at any level, but we are unable to comment further until investigations are completed and the judicial process has been followed."

Both clubs declined to comment on what happened with the provincial union conducting a judicial review.

An eye-witness told the Ashburton Guardian tensions were high during the final stages of the game and they all boiled over at the final whistle, at the Hampstead Rugby and All Sports Club.

"You could see something was going to unfold, then all of a sudden there were punches being thrown," the person said.

A spokesperson said police were investigating the alleged assault after officers were called to the ground but no charges had been laid.

Canterbury Rugby and the Canterbury Rugby Referees Association have been approached for comment.