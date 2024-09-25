Avalanche reported in Arrowsmith Range

An avalanche has been reported in Canterbury's Arrowsmith Range area.

Police and Martime NZ's Rescue Coordination Centre are working together on the emergency services response.

A Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson said they are responding to a “reported avalanche” in the range which runs parallel to the Southern Alps.

The avalanche was reported to the Rescue Coordination Centre about 12.25pm.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council told RNZ it was aware of a possible avalanche but had no further details.

The NZ Emergency Group Facebook page stated a helicopter has been dispatched from Christchurch to help.

The post said the avalanche appears to have hit south of the "Mt Arrowsmith Area".

It is understood a four-person Garden City Helicopters crew is also on the ground.

Hato Hone St John said emergency vehicles were on their way to Arrowsmith Range.