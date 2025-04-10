Beer brewing course takes students 'from grain to glass'

Poppy Pett and The Laboratory head brewer Mark Waller testing the temperature of Pett’s brew. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Students are tapping into their creativity and brewing unique beers they have created from scratch as part of Lincoln University’s brewing and fermentation major.

Each student on the course designs and brews their own beer recipe, with the opportunity to scale up production by collaborating with commercial breweries.

Poppy Pett is the latest student, and the third overall, to work with The Laboratory bar head brewer Mark Waller to create her own brew.

Pett said she chose the course for its hands-on approach.

“You learn 10 times more and it actually sticks in your head.”

With brewing in her future plans, she added: “I’ll probably become some crazy fermenter one day – who knows.”

Waller said having students entering the brewing industry with real hands-on experience was a credit to how the course was designed.

“I really enjoy the connection with the programme. It allows the students to come in and experience a full commercial setting and really get the full spectrum of brewing – from grain to glass.

“That connection is quite unique and community-centric. It allows me as a brewer to pass on the knowledge and the passion I have to students,” Waller said.

Jannawie Adhikari pouring her beer ‘Walking on Sunshine’. PHOTO: LINCOLN UNIVERSITY

Last year, graduate Jannawie Adhikar created ‘Walking on Sunshine’, a 5% alcohol hazy IPA which was sold at The Laboratory.

Her beer was brewed using a single hop – the New Zealand grown Nectaron – known for its distinct tropical fruit flavour.

“I wanted to highlight that, so used pineapple to bring out more of that flavour,” Adikhar said.

“It feels really good. I really enjoyed the process of creating my own recipe.”

Lincoln Universty student Poppy Pett tests the beer temperature. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Waller said the fruity, approachable beer was a valuable addition to the bar’s lineup.

“It was quite popular.”

Brewing and fermentation lecturer Dr Leo Vanhanen said now is a great time to get into the industry.

“There’s never been more breweries in New Zealand than now. The industry is looking for well-educated young people.”

He said potential employment opportunities extended beyond just brewing, with skilled managers and hop farm workers in high demand.

“The scope is really wide.”