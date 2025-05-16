Bid to get mayors to promote school attendance 'smacks of desperation'

Marie Black. Photo: Hurunui District Council

A Canterbury school principal says asking mayors to promote school attendance ‘‘smacks of desperation’’.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said their councils already actively support local youth into education and employment.

The Mayors were responding to a recent request by Associate Education Minister David Seymour for mayors to use the Government’s new daily school attendance dashboard to raise awareness and encourage teenagers to go to school.

But Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said Mr Seymour’s comments are ‘‘puzzling’’.

‘‘It smacks of desperation,’’ he said.

‘‘The critical message the Government has given to local councils is to stick to core business, so I can understand why mayors are puzzled by it.’’

Mr Kearney said in term one 61 percent of Rangiora’s students were attending school regularly (90% attendance), compared to the national average of 45%.

It was up on 50% from term one last year, but well below the Government target of 80% of students attending school regularly.

He said 85% of his students were attending 80% of the time, which he believes is a more realistic target.

‘‘Dan has been outstanding at supporting local schools by being a presence and understanding our needs.

‘‘But he doesn’t need to be worrying about a strategy to improve attendance.’’

Rangiora High School’s zone takes in the southern part of the Hurunui district, including Amberley.

Mrs Black said the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs is one of many examples of how the council supports local youth.

‘‘Even if it is not our core business, I would do anything I could to support young people into education and employment.

‘‘It takes a village to raise a child and if we can help young people to stay at school we can help them to be more prosperous.’’

Mrs Black served nine years on two different school boards of trustees and said she understands the value of mentors in the community inspiring young people to achieve.

Mr Gordon said he had yet to receive a letter or email from Mr Seymour on school attendance.

He said his council is open to how it can support local schools.

‘‘Attendance is important, but I would need to connect with our schools to see if there is any issue.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.