Body found on remote Canterbury property

It was found at the gateway of a property on Dalbeg Rd, 10km from Amberley.
Officers were called to the scene at 10am on Tuesday. At this stage, the cause of the person’s death is yet to be explained.
It is also yet to be determined whether the body is a man or a woman.
The town of fewer than 4000 people is considered a “very connected community”.
Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said these situations never happen in the region.
“It makes me sad to think these events do happen out there,” she said.
Amberley’s population is largely older, comprised of many retired farmers, the mayor said.
Black said the Amberley community is saddened by the news of the discovery but noted there’s no evidence yet of a connection to the wider community at this stage.
“I pass my thoughts and concerns on to any family member this concerns,” the mayor said.
-By Nathan Morton