Bunch of charges for fleeing cops

Police have taken a man into custody following a short lived pursuit through Wakari this afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 54-year-old man was seen speeding down Taieri Rd.

Police responded at about 12.45pm and signalled for the man to stop.

He refused and police pursued the driver, who reached speeds over 80kph before stopping on Strathearn Ave.

Bail for the man was opposed and he will appear in court tomorrow for two historic charges of shoplifting and one of burglary.

He also faces charges of dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, breach of bail and a fines warrant.

By Iaine Priestly