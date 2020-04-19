Sunday, 19 April 2020

Cantabrians staying home, data shows

    By Devon Bolger
    1. Star News
    2. Districts

    Google data shows Cantabrians are largely following the lockdown rules and staying home.

    There has been a 74 percent reduction in the number of visitors to parks and an 84 percent drop in visits to retail and recreation spaces in the last six weeks.

    Workplaces are also down 58 percent.

    The data comes from Google users who have the location setting in their mobile phones turned on.

    It also shows there has also been a 24 percent increase in residential places as people stay indoors.

    The full data set can be found at: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/2020-04-11_NZ_Mobility_Report_e...

     


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg