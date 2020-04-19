Cantabrians staying home, data shows

Google data shows Cantabrians are largely following the lockdown rules and staying home.

There has been a 74 percent reduction in the number of visitors to parks and an 84 percent drop in visits to retail and recreation spaces in the last six weeks.

Workplaces are also down 58 percent.

The data comes from Google users who have the location setting in their mobile phones turned on.

It also shows there has also been a 24 percent increase in residential places as people stay indoors.

The full data set can be found at: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/2020-04-11_NZ_Mobility_Report_e...



