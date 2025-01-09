Canterbury schools defend controversial NCEA qualification

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green (left) and principal Bruce Kearney are among those backing NCEA level 1. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

North Canterbury schools are continuing to back NCEA level 1, despite calls to scrap the certificate.

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said the qualification is "robust" and provides a "benchmark" for student achievement.

In November, Education Minister Erica Stanford said she was open to NCEA level 1 being scrapped, following an Education Review Office report.

The report said NCEA level 1, which was overhauled last year, was not fair or reliable, it confused families, and more than a quarter of schools did not offer it.

But Green and Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney defended the qualification.

"There is zero chance we will get rid of level 1, until anyone provides an alternative," Kearney said.

"I believe in NCEA. Have we got right? I don't think we got school certificate or university entrance right.

"But we have a reasonable number leave school during year 12, often going into farming or the trades, but they would leave school with no qualification if you scrapped level 1."

Kearney said allowing students to sit assessments helped to build resilience and waiting until year 12 would effectively make year 11 "a second year 10".

Green agreed: "We want students to understand there are benchmarks.

"It happens in primary school and in the workplace. You have to learn to be tested."

Kaiapoi High School, Oxford Area School and Rangiora New Life School are also backing NCEA level 1.

Kaiapoi principal Jason Reid said level 1 provided "a base qualification" for students.

"We understand other schools are developing their own qualifications, but we have no plans to change," Reid said.

"But we are continuing to have those discussions as we are always looking at better ways of meeting the needs of our kids."

The new level 1 qualification had fewer assessments during the year, which are now assessed externally, with the aim of reducing teacher workload.

Oxford principal Mike Hart said last year had been challenging for both staff and students with "shifting goalposts", following the overhaul of level 1.

There were delays in getting resources to schools and students were having to wait longer to get feedback on assessments.

But Hart liked the changes, with less assessment during the year and more emphasis on the end of year exams.

"It means students are no longer passing level 1 before the exam, so it means they are treating the exams more seriously."

Rangiora New Life School principal Stephen Walters said while the intention was to reduce teacher workload, the implementation was "flawed".

"We had situations where the volume of people logging on crashed the system."

Walters said teachers preferred to marking assessments themselves and providing immediate feedback.

"Imagine going for your drivers' licence and then having to wait six months to know if you have passed."

"I have been working with unit standards since the 1990s and every time the teachers are left to pick up the pieces."

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

