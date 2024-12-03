'Christmas present for Ashburton': Bridge announcement expected soon

The existing Ashburton/Hakatere River bridge was closed twice in recent years due to flooding. Photo: LDR

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown visited Wellington recently for a Local Government NZ meeting and took the opportunity to pop into the Beehive to meet with Minister of Transport Simeon Brown.

Neil Brown. Photo: Supplied via LDR

“We are progressing discussions on the second bridge and we hope to have an announcement in December,” Brown said.

“Hopefully it will be a good Christmas present for Ashburton and the people of the South Island, as it’s a resilience project for the state highway network.”

The second bridge project is about improved connectivity between Tinwald and Ashburton that will reduce congestion along State Highway 1 where the existing bridge has had to close due to flooding twice in recent years, cutting the South Island off in the middle.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made a pre-election pledge to start constructing a new bridge for Ashburton in National's first term.

When he was in town on Friday he said it was “officially on the programme”.

“Ashburton Bridge is on its way.

“Timing will be worked through very quickly with Simeon, but it’s on the plan.”

The council and Government remain in negotiations over how to fund the $130m second Ashburton/Hakatere River Bridge.

“All funding options are part of the discussions,” Mayor Brown said.

The discussion will include the possibility of a toll and areas of the project that can be refined to keep costs down.

The Transport Minister has repeatedly mentioned the possibility of introducing a toll on a second Ashburton bridge—either on the new bridge or the existing State Highway 1 crossing—to help pay for its construction.

Rangitata MP James Meager said he was aware of the meeting between the Browns.

“I don’t know what the outcome of that conversation was, but I understand they are getting closer and closer to reaching an agreement on what the funding mix should be.

“That’s the last big hurdle to get past.

“Then we can start making decisions around applying for consents and, of course, it’s in the fast track process so should go through quickly.

“Before we know it there will be shovels in the ground.”

Luxon and Meager are both confident the construction will begin this term, as promised.

The second bride project, a new 360m-long bridge across the Ashburton/Hakatere River, was included in the National Land Transport Plan and listed as a road of regional significance.

It guarantees the Government through the NZ Transport Agency will fund at least 51 per cent ($66m) of the estimated $130m project.

That leaves $64m to find.

The council rolled over the $7.5m figure in its long-term plan budgets, but was aware it may need to increase its contribution.

Council chief executive Hamish Riach previously confirmed the council was applying to the Government’s $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund as the second bridge "fits very well with the fund’s criteria" in the council’s view.

The fund is a capital fund, supporting projects through a mix of loan and equity investments.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.