Climbers killed while scaling Mt Cook

Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Two climbers have died after falling while attempting to reach the summit of Aoraki Mt Cook in Canterbury.

Police said four people were climbing the mountain on Monday night when two of them fell near the summit.

Canterbury Aoraki Area Commander, Inspector Vicki Walker, said police were told about 11.20pm on Monday that the four climbers were in trouble and needed help on the western side of the mountain.

Walker said two helicopters were dispatched.

"A helicopter from Queenstown flew to Wānaka and picked up the Wānaka Alpine Cliff Rescue Team, while a helicopter from Dunedin flew straight to the mountain and began searching.

"The helicopter from Dunedin located two climbers in the group, who were airlifted from the mountain at around 2.15am," Walker said.

Both helicopters searched through the night for the remaining two climbers who fell. Their bodies were located about 7am on Tuesday.

Conditions on the mountain were calm and clear, but Walker said the rescuers were working in a "challenging alpine environment".

She said the Rescue Coordination Centre was leading the operation.

Police are attempting to contact the dead climbers' next of kin.

Walker said they will not release details about the climbers until that process has been completed.

"The two climbers who were airlifted last night were uninjured and support is being provided."

- Allied Media